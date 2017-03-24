StyleCaster
Share

Geode Hair Is the Next Hair Color Trend to Sweep 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

Geode Hair Is the Next Hair Color Trend to Sweep 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
Kylie Jenner Blue Hair
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

If Geode the next weird hair color trend that’ll sweep 2017? [Refinery29]

For the love of all things holy, please stop asking for gluten-free makeup. [PopSugar]

Is Amazon secretly building its own fashion empire? [WWD]

Pantene launches product range targeted to African American women called Pantene Gold Series. [Instagram]

Why are so many Insta-bloggers getting into vlogging all of a sudden? (Answer: money.) [Fashionista]

These are the weekend’s best online sales. [Racked]

Apparently Amber Heard’s bisexuality could have made her less successful. Fun world we live in! [Marie Claire]

MORE: *This* Is the Most Powerful Color, Says Khloé Kardashian

Promoted Stories

share