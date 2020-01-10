Gentle Acne Treatments That Won’t Wreak Havoc on Sensitive Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Acne treatments are notoriously aggressive on the skin, and if you’re already prone to redness and irritation, you know that managing and preventing breakouts often forces you to choose between a blemish-free face or one that’s dry, cracked and peeling. Clearly, neither of these conditions are exactly desirable, but the good news is that if you do happen to battle with ultra reactive skin and breakouts, you don’t have to choose between the lesser of two evils thanks to these advanced and gentle acne treatments for sensitive skin.

Whether you’re looking for a spot treatment or all over serum for prevention, when looking for acne-fighting skincare products for sensitive skin, it’s important to opt for fragrance-free formulas and those that contain soothing and hydrating (yet, non-comedogenic) ingredients to offset the potential irritation prompted by common anti-acne actives, including Benzoyl Peroxide and Salicylic Acid (the two gold standards for over-the-counter breakout treatments). It also is important to consider the formula’s texture when looking for an effective anti-acne and non-irritating product. For instance, avoiding thick creams and greasy oils are key to dodging clogged pores and breakouts, while light serums and lotions that are thinner in consistency are likely to be a safer bet. Here are some of the most effective acne treatments that won’t make your skin freak out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. True Skin Tea Tree Super Clear Serum

Tea tree is an all-natural anti-acne ingredient, which is a great alternative to those sensitive to Benzoyl Peroxide. This serum is also chock full of anti-aging and hydrating ingredients to offset the potential for irritation, including Hyaluronic Acid.

2. Neutralyze Renewal Complex

Using a blemish-control moisturizer with anti-aging ingredients is a great way to keep breakouts at bay without causing irritation, redness, and dryness. This oil-free formula contains a slew of nourishing ingredients to protect your skin’s barrier while effectively fighting acne.

3. Puriderma Acne Spot Treatment

This effective spot treatment is powered by tea tree oil, making it a great pimple fighter, but without the common side effects like burning, itching and redness associated with Benzoyl Peroxide based acne treatments.