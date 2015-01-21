Beauty Buzz: Genius Tips to Lose Weight, Dove Reveals New Love Your Hair Campaign, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



2. Dove has launched their latest feel-good campaign, Love Your Curls, featuring little girls with curly hair, learning from their elders to love ’em. [

3. Aussie is launching a Sh*t Girls Say About Their Hair campaign, and revealed that 40 % of women under 40 have cried at least once in the last 6 months about their hair. [

4. Want to lose weight this year but don’t want to go on a crazy fad diet? You need these tips. [

5. The worst part about a glitter manicure? Taking it off. Learn 5 tips for an easier way to removal. [ 1. Want to fix your arms? Try this “genie arm” move to tighten up. [ StyleCaster 2. Dove has launched their latest feel-good campaign, Love Your Curls, featuring little girls with curly hair, learning from their elders to love ’em. [ YouTube 3. Aussie is launching a Sh*t Girls Say About Their Hair campaign, and revealed that 40 % of women under 40 have cried at least once in the last 6 months about their hair. [ YouTube 4. Want to lose weight this year but don’t want to go on a crazy fad diet? You need these tips. [ Daily Makeover 5. The worst part about a glitter manicure? Taking it off. Learn 5 tips for an easier way to removal. [ Popsugar Beauty