This Pinterest Stat is Proof That Beauty Trends Are Breaking Free of Gender Norms

Every year there is a crop of new hair trends but nothing is ever really out. It’s all about what makes you feel comfortable and confident. And it seems like gender beauty norms are being thrown out the window more than ever before and it’s refreshing as hell. In fact, according to the Pinterest 100 report that was just released, search for gender-neutral haircuts has gone up 625 percent (!). We’re talking curly cuts and straight cuts, long hair and pixies in all hair textures.

We’re not sure what exactly has inspired the change, except that maybe it’s Generation Z’s doing. According to Pinterest, Gen Z looks for more gender-neutral options in general. For example, 59 percent of Gen Zers “expect to see gender-neutral options on forms,” compared to 40 percent of Boomers. That’s not exactly surprising. Though androgyny isn’t new, stars such as Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, Ruby Rose and so many more are ditching gender norms for more androgynous styles.

When it comes to gender-neutral haircuts, it’s pretty simple to jump onto the “trend.” When you think about it, there really are no haircuts that are specifically for one gender. What’s a “female” cut anyway? It doesn’t mean anything at the end of the day. But just for fun, we rounded up some of our favorite gender-neutral hairstyles and cuts celebs have been rocking for years. Take notes and save for your next hair appointment.

Audrey Tautou and Timothée Chalamet prove the French know their way around a curly haircut. This lob length is currently everywhere.

You might not think Solange Knowles and The Weeknd would slay the same hair but this rounded ‘fro looks great on them—and almost anyone with curly or 4c hair.

Musicians Kelela and Jaden Smith know asymmetrical locs are always in style.

It’s been a joke for a while that Justin Bieber and Ruby Rose look a bit alike (in the best way possible). We think it’s probably just the chic side-swept pixie.

Probably the easiest gender-neutral cut is this pretty long length with layers, worn by Jonathan Van Ness and Emily Ratajkowski. Who let them be so gorge?

Halsey has a song with K-pop supergroup BTS called Boy With Luv. She also has been rocking this K-pop style bowl cut like Jungkook.

A buzzcut is always a good idea. Just ask hotties Ewan McGregor and Rose McGowan.