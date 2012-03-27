A Gel That Stops Hair From Growing: Too Good To Be True?

If we told you we may have a way to stop hair growth would you take it? Sure, sounds great for your legs and pits, but keep it far away from our brows and eyelashes, please!

A group of researchers at University of Pennsylvania discovered when they were experimenting with cidofovir, a drug that treats ocular viral infections, they found that when it was mixed with a gel base at 3% strength the formulation causes a form of Alopecia. Meaning, the hair stopped growing. Alopecia areata is an acquired skin disease that can affect all hair-bearing skin. Most often these bald areas regrow their hair spontaneously. (Uh, hair removal is one thing, spontaneous growth is a whole other.)

Living life hair-free (in certain spots) sounds good and dandy, but most people spend their whole life trying to avoid losing hair — do we really want to give it to ourselves? Trust us, we hate shaving as much as the next girl, but the thought of giving ourselves premature baldness is enough to keep us using our razors.

What do you think? Would you try this gel if it meant no more shaving?

[Glamour]