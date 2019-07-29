12 Gorgeous Gel Polishes That Will Convince You to Skip the Salon

Scroll To See More Images

I can’t think of another ego booster quite like a fresh manicure, especially one with gel nail polish. It is truly the ultimate beauty hack that single-handedly makes you look and feel totally put together. Simple tasks like drinking water or texting your friends have never looked so good–at least until it’s time to take out the trash or crack open a new package you’ve been waiting seven business days for.

In the midst of the not-so-glamorous life chores that turn your chic manicure into a chipped disaster, you’re now reminded of what a mess your life actually is every time you pick up your phone to text a friend or grab coffee. But, thanks to the millennial generation for the godsent creation of gel nail polish, that problem is so 2000s.

Although the creative work of the millennials doesn’t go unnoticed, an even greater thank you is due to my fellow Gen. Z-ers for making the long-lasting manicure possible from your own home while saving us a paycheck and a trip to the salon. There’s an endless galore of gel polishes available in-stores and online that gives you that durable 3-week hand glam without tightening up your schedule. Whether it’s a spunky base color or a top coat that upgrades your go-to nail color, these do-it-yourself products are certified game-changers that will make your life a lot easier.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro

The luxe gel nail line by Deborah Lippmann provides the gloss of a gel mani without stepping into the salon. Bringing together the technology of Gel Lab Pro with a nail color, this dual-patented formula is enriched with 10 active ingredients to help deliver the gloss and cushion of a gel mani without the damage.

$20 at Sephora

Nails Inc. Gel Effect

Nails Inc. presents a high-gloss nail polish that mimics the plumping effects of a gel mani for a flawless finish. This product is formulated with plasticizer technology to give your mani a glossy, pro-finish, flawless look.

$15 at Sephora

OPI GelColor

Available in a countless number of colors, OPI Gelcolor soak off gel polish applies just like traditional nail polish, but gives a super shiny finish that lasts up to two weeks. OPI is notorious for their gel products, guaranteeing a durable, long-lasting mani.

$16.99 at Beyond Polish

Chanel Le Vernis

Chanel’s iconic nail polish is reformulated for longer-lasting, high-shine color that cares. Enriched with Bioceramics and Ceramides, it provides deep care to strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time.

$28 at Chanel

Context Nail Lacquer Gel Top Coat

Context’s Gel Top Coat offers a healthy alternative to gel manicures. Designed with a thick, plumping texture and a high-shine finish, this 5-free formula protects against chipping and seals in your nail color for a long-lasting, gel-like effect.

$15 at Revolve

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel

Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel provides a breakthrough in gel nail polish. It is a 2-step gel manicure with no light needed while removing as easy as regular nail polish.

$9.99 at Ulta

Essie Gel Couture

Essie Gel Couture provides up to 14 days of color and shine in unique, couture-inspired shades. Providing a salon-caliber look, there is no lamp required with this product while guaranteeing easy removal.

$11.50 at Ulta

Red Carpet Manicure LED Gel

Red Carpet Manicure is the first at home LED GEL system. The award winning patented formula will give you salon quality results in the comfort of your own home with a high shine for up to 21 days of wear.

$9.99 at Ulta

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step Gel Polish

Le Mini Macaron 1-step gel polish makes DIY manicures fast and easy. It will provide you with a glossy, salon-quality gel manicure in just 15 minutes that last 7-10 days.

$11.99 at Ulta

Ulta Gel Shine Nail Lacquer

Ulta beauty provides a two-step gel nail program that is applied without use of a light and provides long wear shine. This is an easy-to-use, long-lasting formula that removes with regular, acetone-free remover without the need to soak.

$7.50 at Ulta

Londontown Kur Gel Genius Top Coat

Infused with Londontown’s proprietary family remedy, Gel Genius takes color to its ultimate finish, making your nails look shiny and healthy, while conditioning and strengthening. Activated by natural light, Gel Genius extends the life and shine of your favorite polish by giving it an incredibly glossy finish and preventing it from chipping and fading.

$20 at Neiman Marcus

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer

This high-shine, long-wear nail polish delivers perfectly pigmented shades for the ultimate color clarity. Formulated without harsh chemicals, this product provides smooth coverage and a silky, gel-like finish.

$18 at Free People

