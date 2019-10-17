Everything’s Coming Up Roses for Garnier’s New Skincare Line

Aside from just smelling great, rose water can have some serious skin benefits. It can hydrate and soothe your skin, as well as calm inflammation and even possibly help with breakouts since it’s naturally antibacterial. Now, we have even more rose water skincare products to try out thanks to Garnier’s new Water Rose Collection. The brand first launched its Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water, which was a runaway hit. It’s expanded on the line with three more products that basically give you an entire skincare routine.

Although it’s not yet cold where I am in Los Angeles, much of the country is feeling the chill (and I’m hoping I will soon). During winter, many people want more hydrating skincare products, especially those who have dry skin already. What’s great about rose water is it can help boost hydration without leaving skin looking and feeling greasy. So those with oily or combination skin don’t have to worry about having too much shine. Plus, these are made without parabens, oils, dyes, phthalates and animal-derived ingredients.

Shop the entire collection, below.

Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water

Cleanse skin and remove makeup with rose water and moisturizing glycerin.

$8.99 at Ulta

Water Rose 24H Moisture Gel

This lightweight gel has rose water and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and keep skin soft all day.

$14.99 at Ulta

Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream

Those with normal or dry skin, will love the way this hydrating cream sinks into skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.

$14.99 at Ulta

