Giveaway! Win This Ultra-Hydrating Hair Collection

The cold weather has swept in and our hair is really feeling the effects. Our go-to quick fixes to tame out-of-control strands can be lifesavers, but if you want long-lasting results that go deep into the hair cuticle, we recommend you try the new Garnier Fructis Hydra Recharge collection.

The products are the first of their kind to be packed with superfruit beads. When the shampoo or conditioner comes in contact with water, the beads burst, releasing antioxidants and nutrients from a rich blend of goji berry, passion fruit and kiwi. Made for finer hair, the result is hydrated, silky smooth hair that isn’t weighed down or greasy.

This week we’re giving away five sets, each of which includes the Hydra Recharge Fortifying Shampoo, Hydra Recharge Fortifying Conditioner, Hydra Recharge 1-Minute Moisture-Plenish Treatment and Hydra Recharge Moisture Whip Leave-In. Enter to win by following Daily Makeover and Garnier on Twitter; we’ll choose five winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Garnier [twitter_follow username=”garnierUSA”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @garnierUSA Hydra Recharge collection!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Monday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.