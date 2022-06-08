This $4 Serum Is a ‘Daily Must-Have’ for Eliminating Frizz & Reviving Damaged Hair, Shoppers Say

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In my experience, if I ever restock on a product that I’ve already tried, it’s because of two reasons: It’s actually effective and affordable. If it’s not, there’s no way I’ll keep up with using it and make it a part of my everyday routine. I guess over 14,000 Amazon shoppers agree with me; the Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is on their repeat buy-list. Best of all, it’s currently on sale.

This serum is formulated without parabens or silicone and is safe and effective for all hair types, including curly, wavy, thick and fine hair. Credit goes to its key ingredient, responsibly-sourced argan oil from Morocco. Once you apply this serum on damaged strands , the argan oil coats and penetrates each hair follicle to create instant-smoothness and shine without weighing hair down or leaving a greasy residue. It’s perfect for you and your roommates to keep in the bathroom and use together.

Similar to a leave-in conditioner, the serum is so effective and powerful, it can even be used in 97% humidity to tame unruly frizz. You’ll never have to plan hairstyles around the weather ever again. Just one pump of this serum is enough to smooth out all of your hair, whether you apply it to damp or dry strands.

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

Reviewers note that it has a mild tropical scent that doesn’t linger, which makes it perfect for anyone to use. One shopper even picked up this serum as a dupe to the Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum. “This has the same main ingredient as [the] Super Skinny Serum but I honestly can say I like it better,” they wrote. “This makes my hair shinier and less frizzy.”

Another reviewer said this serum takes her from “looking like medusa to a tamed sophisticated pony tail in a few minutes with very little effort.” If you’re a curly girl who’s skeptical, consider the review of another shopper who said, “I have very curly yet frizzy hair and this oil takes the frizz away no heat necessary. It’s not greasy and I like the smell. I’ve been using it for years. I like it better than Biosilk.”

Keep this serum on-hand to ensure your strands stay in place no matter what Mother Nature is doing outside. For $4 on Amazon, it can’t be beat.