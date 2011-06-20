How To Make Your Blowout Last

Photo: © RD/Jackson/Retna Digital

When your hair is freshly blown out, it has that glossy, frizz-free appearance that makes you feel like a supermodel. Unfortunately, by day two, those smooth strands have morphed into a flat, ho-hum hairstyle and you have to repeat the blow dry process all over again. Annoying! Want to score a sleek look like Minka Kelly that will last you for days? We asked Garnier celebrity stylist Marc Mena for his tips on how you can extend the life of your blowout and make your hair look sexy for longer.

Try A Smoothing Treatment

Hot, humid weather makes maintaining a blowout practically impossible. Your best bet is to try a straightening treatment that will relax frizz for weeks at a time. “Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Blow Dry Perfector is fast, easy and affordable! It leaves hair silky and shiny for up to seven washes,” says Mena.

Lighten Up

“Using a heavy conditioner throughout your hair will weigh it down and make your scalp oily, which will make your blowout not last as long,” says Mena. Instead, use a lightweight conditioner on the ends of hair, where you need hydration the most.

Dry Out

“Another great way to help your blowout last is to pre-dry your hair 80% before you start smoothing it with a brush–the more the brush hits your scalp, the more your oil glands will be stimulated and release oil, which is what you want to avoid,” says Mena.

Lift Off!

According to Mena, applying a lightweight gel before you blow dry will give your locks lots of lift at the roots, which will help your style hold for days, without making it look stiff.

Say No To Silicone

Serums and styling products with silicone are great for creating a beautiful smooth look, says Mena, but they’re counterproductive to creating a long-lasting hairstyle because they contain oils that will weigh your hair down over time. Instead of an oil based serum, Mena recommends using a cream-based styling milk instead. It will give the benefits of a serum without weighing your hair down or making it look greasy.



