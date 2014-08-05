The One Thing: Garnier 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother

At Beauty High, we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Whether you’re full on glam when it comes to makeup, or you’re just a quick swipe of lip gloss kind of girl, something everyone can appreciate is smooth skin. Our skin is the base for any makeup look, so if it doesn’t look it’s best, nothing will. That’s why we’re currently obsessed with Garnier’s 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother, or as we like to call it, Magic in a Tube.

What Makes It Different:

It’s designed to instantly blur any visible imperfections such as wrinkles, fine lines, and deep pores.

In just five seconds skin feels smoother and looks more radiant.

It can be used underneath makeup as a primer, or by itself to give the look of naturally soft and even skin.

Why It’s The One Thing:

If you’re weary about going out without makeup on, this product will give you the boost of confidence you need to take on the world wearing practically nothing. Within seconds, your skin will look and feel flawless. Or, if your makeup is constantly settling into fine lines and pores (emphasizing problem areas), this product will blur them out, leaving you looking airbrushed. Whatever issue your skin’s having, you can trust this miracle cream to help smooth things over.

Where to Buy: Garnier 5 Second Blur Instant Smoother, $16.99, Drugstore.com