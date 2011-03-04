Gareth Pugh’s Odd Look And Charlie Sheen’s “Winning” Scent

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Since we can never have enough glitter and glitz, Teen Vogue rounded up the best nail art from NYFW (teenvogue.com)

Charlie Sheen has certainly helped this week go by faster, and we give huge ups to Jimmy Fallon for his “Winning” perfume skit. I mean, BRILLIANT. There’s more brilliance where that came from Kim K’s Toosh-Ay ring a bell? (bellsugar)

At least one of the models that walked at Garuth Pugh in Paris had an LED lit grill, aside from her already bizarre golden eye accessories. (nymag)

Polka dot manicures are taking over folks. And we’re obsessed with them, you heard it here (and at Glamour) first. (glamour.com/beautydepartment)

Megan Fox wears a sexy black bob wig and sleek backless dress for the Armani Code Fragrance ads (stylewatch)

And, we’ll send you off with a “nice” tidbit from Mr. Sheen: