Gardenia Glam For Your Bod

Makeup guru Napoleon Perdis has been on the scene for years. With his namesake collection that includes every beauty product under the sun and then some, as well as three concept stores under his belt, Perdis shows no signs of slowing down.

Now this is where our obsession with the Napoleon Perdis Gardenia Glam Body Pack comes in. As we welcome the warmer months, this means less clothing and more skin showing. In preparation for said exposure, the Decadent Bath & Shower Gel and Shimmering Body Lotion have a combination of hydrating agents (aloe vera and allontoin) and an amazing scent that will be sure to leave your skin summer ready. The lotion even has optical reflectors that create a subtle light diffusing shimmer.

Napolen Perdis Gardenia Glam Body Pack, $33, at napoleonperdis.com