Ricky’s NYC Opens In Hoboken!

Ricky’s NYC, retailer of all things beauty, costume-y and pretty has opened on 222 Washington Street in Hoboken, NJ. It’s like Christmas morning, my birthday and the 4th of July all rolled into one amazing present!

As a resident of Hoboken, when I first heard the news I thought it was just one of those pop-up stores they do sometimes ,so I didn’t get too excited. But yesterday as I was meandering around Hobes, I passed by Ricky’s and saw that it was, in fact, a full-fledged store complete with Moroccan Oil, Ojan and Butter London nail polish.

SWOON!! I remember my first Ricky’s experience. My friend Makenzie and I had some time to kill before a meeting and she was like, “Let’s go to Ricky’s and buy stuff.” I had no idea what Ricky’s was, but I was game. The second I stepped in I became mesmerized by the vast display of combs and buckets filled with any type of nail file you could ever want. It was like a Sephora but…I don’t know really how to explain it. Calmer? The experience is definitely different.

I stood in the middle of the massive beauty mecca in Hoboken, mouth agape.

“Can I help you find something?”

“Um…no. No thank you. Just checking it out.”

I decided to purchase a round brush by Moroccan Oil. I had to get out of there before I mortgaged my parents house on hair products. If you haven’t already, make your way in if you’re strolling down Washington. It’s guaranteed you’ll come out with a bag full of goodies!