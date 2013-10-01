Tuesday’s #NailCall: Galaxy Prints and Spooky Designs

This week’s set of nails all, whether subtly or extravagantly, seemed inspired by ideas of outer space and the after life. From scenic galaxies to eerily dark skull and bones, these designs were other wordly for sure. Between Halloween only weeks away and the changing of the seasons, we’re excited for the nail art fall will be bringing, especially after the preview that this week’s #NailCall has given us.

Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

