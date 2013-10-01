StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Galaxy Prints and Spooky Designs

Shardae Jobson
by
This week’s set of nails all, whether subtly or extravagantly, seemed inspired by ideas of outer space and the after life. From scenic galaxies to eerily dark skull and bones, these designs were other wordly for sure. Between Halloween only weeks away and the changing of the seasons, we’re excited for the nail art fall will be bringing, especially after the preview that this week’s #NailCall has given us.

Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

This week's designs couldn't be more colorful if they tried! 

The detailing of the palm trees is amazing against a rainbow background, as seen on @topbeautysecrets.

Impressive daisies galore from @theglitteryblog.

A galaxy wonderland from @rockyournails.

A mix and match of chevron, marble shatters and confetti from @sweetlitchi!

As posted by @nailart, skull and bones never looked this artsy on our tips! These are perfect Halloween nails. 

Good job @olivianoe! These colorful, geometric nails are right up our alley. 

Elegantly dotted nails by @fernanda_tonelli are so sweet and simple. 

Green brick-esque walls adorn @natasilo's nails.

Halloween's upon us, and @m_thalia_nailart has plenty of inspiration. 

@Agarutti's arts and crafts project (she used saran wrap to help achieve this stained glass/shattered look) was a win! 

