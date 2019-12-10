Gal Gadot’s Perfect Red Lipstick Costs Less Than $10

Over the weekend, Gal Gadot hit up Comic Con in Brazil to introduce the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. Fans went crazy for the new movie and Gadot looked superhero glam in a red dress and bold red lip. It’s the kind of makeup you might want to copy for a night out or especially a holiday party. Luckily, it won’t cost an entire paycheck to achieve Gadot’s look. Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani used all Revlon products on her client, including a gorgeous red lipstick that retails for less than $10.

Gadot’s glam makeup proves that drugstore products can have the same effect as luxe ones. Just because you can get her lipstick on Amazon Prime, doesn’t mean it’s not just as great as Christian Louboutin lipstick (which are very good, too). That goes for primer, as well. Bedrani used PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating + Illuminating Primer ($13.99 at Ulta) to give Gadot’s skin a natural glow. She then used PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation in Tawny #320 ($10.99 at Ulta). To provide extra coverage around Gadot’s nose and under her eyes, Bedrani used ColorStay Concealer in Bisque #020 ($11.99 at Ulta). To brighten her cheeks, she applied Powder Blush in Rose #029 ($8.97 at Amazon).

Then came her eye makeup, which was natural-looking but with enough highlight to make her eyes pop. Bedrani used the ColorStay Looks Book Palette in Maverick #930 ($5.99 at Amazon) all over Gadot’s eyes, using the lightest shade to highlight. She lined her eyes with ColorStay Micro Hyper Precision Gel Eyeliner in Black ($8.92 at Amazon) and applied a few coats of So Fierce Mascara in Blackest Black ($8.99 at Amazon). She finished Gadot’s eyes with ColorStay Browlights in Medium Brown ($9.99 at Amazon) for definition.

For the pièce de résistance, Bedrani gave the actress a bold red lip by lining her lips with ColorStay Longwear Liner in Red #675 ($5.48 at Amazon) and filling them in with Super Lustrous The Luscious Matte in Crushed Rubies #017 ($8.49 at Amazon).

You can get her makeup but her charm and skills? I can’t help you with that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.