Gabrielle Union’s New Pixie Is Super Chic

There’s a lot of talk about how Gabrielle Union must be some type of vampire. The 46-year-old doesn’t look a day over 25 and it makes absolutely no sense. I’ve been in a room with her. She’s that perfect in person, too. But in my opinion, we don’t talk enough about how she can pull off anything when it comes to hair, makeup and wardrobe. Take Union’s new pixie cut for example. She stepped out last night at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA, with her adorable husband Dwyane Wade. (Look, I’m not a big sports fan but I know the retired NBA player to have seriously great style.) The duo made a splash on the red carpet and all eyes were on Union’s killer new hair.

Union recently debuted a bob but this look is even shorter. The style is courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Larry Sims, who shared a gorgeous shot of the star to his Instagram.

Sims used Union’s haircare brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, of course. The brand features blow dry cream, shampoo, conditioner, edge products and curl cream ($15-$19 at JCPenney) for textured hair. I personally love Union with short hair. It goes perfectly with her sultry minidress.

Union switches up her hair all the time. After her short cuts, my other favorite style is her long braids.

Oh, and we can’t forget her half-up textured style. See what I mean? Girl can pull it all off flawlessly.

Although I can’t wait to see what she does next, I’m hoping the pixie stays around for awhile.

