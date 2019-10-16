Gabrielle Union Showed Off Her Natural Hair After People Said She Wouldn’t

Gabrielle Union has always had great style. Ever since her Bring It On days, the actress has been slaying the red carpet and experimenting with her hair and makeup. But Union’s recent natural hair photo stood out among the rest. As an America’s Got Talent judge, Union is able to really have fun with her looks and she seems to switch up her hair every week. Seriously. Just recently, she’s worn a bright blonde bob, big fluffy curls, long beach waves and a braided updo. I can’t think of anyone else who pulls off so many different looks so flawlessly.

Speaking of flawless, Union has her own hair line called Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which she probably used to make her natural curls look so bouncy and hydrated. “Them: Why don’t you ever wear your natural hair?!?! Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy 🤷🏾‍♀️,” she wrote on Instagram while showing off her short, asymmetric cut. One word: wow. Like many celebrities, Union wears wigs and extensions to protect her natural hair from all the heat and styling damage she has to do every day for work.

Union is in the news today for more than just her hair. After her husband Dwyane Wade posted an adorable picture of his wife and two of their kids, Zion and Kaavia Wade, with the caption “my girls,” some “fan” had a problem with it and decided to tweet, “What y’all think of this?” with a screenshot. Zion is openly gay and the Wades are nothing but loving and supportive of their child. Union responded like a mom when someone tried to come for her family. “Looks like love to me,” she tweeted. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Can this family just adopt me already?!