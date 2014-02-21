7 Fuss-Free Makeover Ideas

Sometimes it’s easy to get bored with our every day beauty routine. However, changing it up seems to involve an investment of time and money we don’t necessarily have. This doesn’t have to be the case: Sometimes curling your lashes, filling in your brows, or doing one of these other quick changes can make a world of difference.

1. Switch up your eyeliner.

“Use your favorite mascara for a quick touch up, then run a little on an eyeliner brush along the lashline to enhance your eyeliner while giving a long-wear effect,” says Ami Shvartzman, glo minerals national makeup artist.

2. Make brows and lashes a big focal point.

Master eyelash guru Suzette Zuena suggests tinting and curling lashes to add volume and drama. Another quick tip: Use white eyeliner on your water line to make you look more awake or blue liner inside your eyes to brighten the whites of your eyes.

With a good thick straight brow, it can make you you look younger, fresher and better rested, says celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy. With a great brow pencil or brow powder that matches you hair tone, simply fill in you eyebrows if over plucked or over arched. You want a nice straight thick brow.

3. Choose a berry lip color.

Deep berry-colored gloss will really brighten the face when applied to lips and give a subtle glow when applied to cheeks. Dab a bit on the tops of your cheekbones for a bit of color and a natural looking highlight or use a bold-colored eyeliner pencil in your waterline or smudge a bit in your lower lash line. “This is a quick step that will really make the eyes pop!” says Shvartzman.

4. Pull hair up.

“One of the easiest tricks that will instantly change your look is either pulling your hair up into a neat ballerina bun, or lower at the nape for a chic chignon style and adding red lipstick. It will make any outfit from jeans to a shift dress look very French and very stylish,” says Lauren Matthews, stylist and fashion and beauty contributor at StyleforHire.com.

5. Don’t skip blush.

It’s time to pull that compact from the bottom of your makeup bag! “Adding a pop of color to cheeks is a quick and easy way to make a difference in your look at any age. Just a couple of swipes can do so much for your complexion, including making you look younger and more awake,” says Mercedes Santaella-Lam, a beauty expert and research director at Paula’s Choice. Who doesn’t want that?

6. Choose a bold, edgy lip.

“A friend pointed out my bright pink lipstick and asked to try it. I warned it would change everything. One application later she completely agreed. If I’m lazy, I slap on a bold lipstick and everyone thinks my makeup looks great, but all I am wearing is lipstick,” says Kelly Costello, owner and founder of Puppycake.com.

7. Pay attention to your skin.

A concealer pen is easy to use and a simple way to make your skin look more even. “Just pop a bit around the nose and under the eyes for a refreshed and brightened appearance. Add a bit to the center of your bottom lip to make it appear fuller,” says Shvartzman.

