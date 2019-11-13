Furtuna Skin is a Soundbath of Sicilian Botanicals You’ll Want in Your Bathroom

“Clean beauty” has become one of those buzzy phrases that mean something different to everyone who says it. For new brand Furtuna Skin, “clean” describes how it harnesses wild foraged plants and certified organic ingredients. The new brand also abides by Europe’s regulations and safety standards, and its products are free of more than 1,300 ingredients banned in the EU. Founders Agatha Luczo and Kim Walls decided to launch the brand after learning Luczo’s private, organic certified estate in Sicily boasts more than 12,000 potent botanicals.

First up from Furtuna Skin is the Porte Per La Vitalità Face and Eye Serum. It’s a dual-use concentrate full of those organic plants from Sicily. The cruelty-free and vegan formula is said to lift, reduce puffiness, even skin tone and provide luminosity, all while blocking free radical damage. It’s powered by what the brand calls the “Splendore Anchusa Complex.” That means, the serum features a proprietary blend of Anchusa azurea (also known as Italian bugloss), which contains vitamins B, C and E, phenols, flavonoids and fatty acids. Plus, it has other wild foraged plants to leave skin glowing, strong and hydrated.

The founders didn’t just utilize the plants to simply launch new skincare. They wanted to ensure environmental safety as well, taking advantage of advanced technology. “The Soundbath Method allows for a gentle and quick extraction of the whole plant ingredients without damage which we felt was an imperative part of creating such potent bioactives for our products,” said Walls in a statement. “This method is a radical improvement over slower, conventional methods and is the most efficient way of extracting the ingredient benefits without over-processing.”

In addition to rolling out its first product, the brand also announced a partnership with celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. You can shop the Porte Per La Vitalità Face and Eye Serum for $185 at Darden’s luxe Beverly Hills spa and her website, as well as on the Furtuna Skin site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.