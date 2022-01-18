Jeremy Scott’s Luxe Skincare Collab Is a Y2K Dream Complete With Fuzzy Pink Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just something about beauty and fashion brands coming together that gets our hearts racing. It doesn’t happen very often but when it does, it’s a massive success. Just think of Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs and Brother Vellies x Sephora Collection — both were chic as hell and sold out quickly. Next up is maximalist designer Jeremy Scott and Furtuna Skin founder Agatha Luczo. The duo created a limited-edition collection that includes best-selling skincare and a fuzzy pink bag. What more could you want in a launch?

“At Furtuna Skin, we believe you can care deeply about clean beauty, potent ingredients and sustainability while still embracing high style, luxury craftsmanship, and sex appeal,” Agatha Luczo, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Furtuna Skin, said in a statement. “This Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Edition embodies just that and provides an opportunity to enjoy our famous Wildly Potent formulas that are wild-foraged in Sicily in a highly covetable case to treasure forever. To partner with my longtime friend Jeremy who I admire professionally and personally, is a match made in…Italy.”

“I am so excited to join forces with Agatha, with whom I have such a long history, to create this fun and exciting high fashion moment around her products, which I use and love,” Scott said. “Since Furtuna Skin is made from these farm foraged, natural ingredients, I wanted to juxtapose that with something unapologetically bright and outrageously textured to make a statement and celebrate our partnership.”

Inside the reusable fuzzy pink clutch is four luxe skincare essentials to jumpstart your routine. These made-in-Italy products are becoming so popular, celebs including Naomi Watts and Hailey Bieber are now huge fans. You get the Micellar Essence (15ml) for cleansing and toning, Face & Eye Serum (15ml) for glowing skin all over, celeb-fave Biphase Moisturizing Oil (15ml) for plumping and brightening, and Replenishing Balm (18g) for soothing and moisturizing.

Like most beauty and fashion collabs, we expect Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott to sell out quick and to see this fuzzy bag on the arms of influencers all season.