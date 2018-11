Listen, Instagram (and all social media, for that matter) is overpopulated by people who think they’re super funny and just, frankly, aren’t. But every now and then we come across an account that truly strikes a chord and makes us laugh.

Mean Girls Art History is one of those accounts. A relatively new page with less than 13,000 followers, it's just what it sounds like: works of fine art spanning from Johannes Vermeer, who painted the infamous "Girl With a Pearl Earring" portrait, to Botticelli and his iconic painting of Venus de Milo, combined with overlaying text from the equally iconic film "Mean Girls." The results: hysterical.

Check out a few of our favorites below!