Fungi for Your Face

Fungi for Your Face

Ashley
by

Whether work has you worried or fun in the sun has you burned, your skin can be forced to endure some destructive offenders — and even if you haven’t noticed a visible cry for help thus far, that doesn’t mean one isn’t on its way.

Breakouts, dry-outs, and puff-outs always come unannounced and always arrive when you least expect them. So for effective, successful skin care, proactive treatment is essential.

Luckily, Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins markets a product that fights these undesirable skin conditions before they even appear. Featuring a unique combination of reishi mushrooms, ginger, cordyceps, hypsizygus ulmarius, tumeric, and holy basil, this nearly weightless liquid formula easily seeps into the skin’s outer layer.

Plantidote Mega-Mushroom Face Serum should be applied to clean skin twice-daily for best results.

For healthy, stress-free skin, begin treatment before any unwelcome eruptions emerge.

Origins Plantidote Mega-Mushroom Face Serum, $110, at dillards.com

