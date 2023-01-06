Function of Beauty Landed at Target to Make Shampooing According to Hair Type Easier Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I am loving this trend of previously online-only products finding a brick and mortar home at Target. First, the acne-clearing brand Curology sent their non-comedogenic moisturizers, serums and sunscreens to Target shelves, and now TikTok-viral haircare brand Function of Beauty is in stores to make shampooing for your hair type a breeze.

Previously you could only get Function of Beauty by submitting a hair type quiz online and getting products mailed to you. But now you can walk up to the display in Target stores and customize a full routine, with specific boosters to add shine, volume, scalp soothing relief and more. Here’s just a sample of the offering you can find in stores, and of course, each product is made with 90 percent natural ingredients and everything offers UV and heat protection. Oh and did we mention the most expensive thing on the list is just $12.99? Functional beauty that’s actually affordable? Yaaaas Target!

Wavy Hair Shampoo Base with Fermented Rice Water

If you have wavy hair, start with this base shampoo and you can add different booster shots to the formula depending on what other haircare you’re interested in.

Straight Hair Conditioner Base with Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is the standout ingredient of choice for those with straight hair, due to its moisturizing properties and ability to lock in a moisture barrier so your hair stays sleek all day long and never frizzy.

Booster Shots with Pea Sprout Extract

All you have to do to use the booster shots is pour the contents into your base shampoo to get its benefits. You can choose from shine, anti-frizz, volume, lengthening and other boosters.

Coily Hair Shampoo Base with Flaxseed Oil

This shampoo for coily hair is specifically formulated for hair types 4a, 4b, and 4c and literally smells like peaches so your whole shower will be transformed into a delicious-smelling spa.

Curly Hair Leave-In Conditioner Base with Mango Butter

I live for a leave-in conditioner, which is especially helpful for those girlies who prefer to air-dry their hair.

Straight Hair Leave-In Milk Mist Base with Aloe Vera

You can even add the customizable booster shots into this hair mist that you can use to refresh your strands throughout the day or fresh out of the shower.

Curly Hair Mask Base with Coconut Oil

Of course no haircare routine would be complete without a mask. Use this once per week and add your favorite booster shots to it as well.