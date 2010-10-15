Fun With YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

I love doing makeovers. Remember this Saturday night with HLP?

This past weekend I was hanging out on the Upper East Side with my sister and good friend LK. We wanted a low-key evening after a crazy work week and action-packed afternoon. Because I am a product junkie, I had the new lipsticks I’d purchased earlier in the week. YSL launched their Rouge Pur Couture lipstick line and not only are the colors to DIE for, but they smell amazing and totally hydrate your lips.

I put on #18, a dark dark blackberry color and LK put on #20 a bright cranberry red.

LK looks amazing with her red lips. I look like a cross between Lady Gaga and The Crow:

“Crow, crow, crow, I want your crow…”

Anyway, after we had our lips done, LK asked me if I wanted to do her makeup. Never one to turn down the opportunity to do a makeover, I eagerly obliged.

(It’s important for you to know, that by this time it was around 11 p.m., and my sister was almost passed out.)

I knew I was going to keep the amazing red lip on LK, so I decided to do her look around the color. I wanted to make her glow, so I started with Benefit’s Girl Meets Pearl all over her face.

Now, I don’t use foundation all the time. But if I am going to use it, I don’t hesitate to grab Nars Sheer Glow Foundation. Not only does this foundation hydrate your skin, it doesn’t leave your face looking cakey at all. I dusted her face with Fresh’s Face Luster in Chalet Girl and then sculpted her cheek bones with the new Nars blush in Douceur, which looks amazing on all skin tones.

LK has amazing eyes. They are big and green, and she has lashes for days. I really wanted to play them up, so I used Nars Tzarine eye shadow duo all over her lid and then took the teal color from the Rajasthan duo and darkened her crease a little further. Then, I lined her eyes with the Eye Tech Liquid Eye Liner from Milani Cosmetics ($6.99 at CVS and the best liquid eye liner out there!) and finished her eyes off with some CoverGirl Volume Exact Mascara layered with L’Oreal Telescopic Explosion Mascara in Carbon Black. I’m a BIG fan of mascara layering, and while I don’t like the Telescopic Explosion on it’s own, the round brush really does make for excellent separating of lashes.

I added one final touch of sparkle to her brow bone using Bobbi Brown’s Metallic Long Wear Cream Shadow in Opal. A quick retouch of the #20 YSL lipstick and the makeover was complete!

VOILA!