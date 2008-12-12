Fun with Kinoki Cleansing Detox Foot Pads

A couple of weeks ago a colleague of mine asked if I’d like to try the Kinoki Cleansing Detox Foot Pads.

I jumped out of my chair a little too eagerly and bounded across the office to retreive the foot pads that are supposed to draw out toxins through your feet.

You may have seem the infomercial on TV (right after the demonstration of the Ped Egg. Gross). You apply the pads to the bottom of your feet right before you go to bed. While you sleep the magic in the pads draws out all the toxins in your body. When you wake up you peel off the pads which by now, should’ve turned brown from all of your toxins. According to the marketing geniuses at Kinoki you use the pads until they are no longer brown and with increased use you should feel more engergized and refreshed.

Now, I’m no scientist. I have no idea if this is legit or not but it sounded fun so I gave it a try.

The sticky piece of paper comes in a foil packet with the Detox Foot Paste separate in the box. Mmmm…Foot Paste. There’s a marketing winner for you!

You take the backing off of the sticky paper and adhere the Foot Paste pad onto it.







Then you take your feet….

And stick the pads to the bottom of them.

Then you go to bed.

No that is not me.

And while you catch your Z’s the magic of the Kinoki foot bad draws out all of the bad stuff swirling around your body. I thought about the bottle of wine I washed down my Mexican dinner with early in the evening and went to bed feeling giddy and oddly obsessed with just how black my foot pads would be.

The next morning I woke up, threw the covers off and shouted for my sister to get in my room right away and bring the camera! With steady hands I peeled off the foot pads and laid them on my white bed.

Behold. My toxins.

Pretty weak if you ask me. I was expecting the pads to be pitch black. I suppose it’s not the worst thing in the world that I’m not as toxic as I thought I should be. I only tried them once so I’m not sure what results a second round would yield.

Have you tried the Kinoki Foot Pads?