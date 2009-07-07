Fun & Fruity Summer Lips

What’s the steaming hot color trend for lips this summer? Fun fruity shades of pink, coral and melon –the brighter the better.

Don’t be scared of these juicy fruit shades– there are a bevy of formulas from sheer tints to full on pigments, so there is definitely a shade that will complement your skin tone and style.

My favorite way to wear a bold summer lip is to pair it with bronzed skin and little to no other makeup at all. This is what keeps it chic and sophisticated. There is nothing tackier in warm weather then bold lips and crazy colored eyes, so keep the party on the lips only.

Start with a tinted moisturizer and sweep on a little powdered bronzer. Define the lashes with black mascara for major lash impact that will enhance your natural eye shape and then slick on a sizzling shade of sexy lipcolor.

If you’re a natural girl, go for Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Ultra Soothing Lip Tint in Guava or Melon for a sweet-tasting, supernatural shine with just a hint of tint.

If you prefer a sheer lip color that offers a little more color, try Prescriptives Limited Edition Exhilarating Lip Color in Papaya or Strawberry. This will give you a light to medium coverage with a subtle shine finish.

For die-hard lipstick lovers, saturate your pucker with a true pigment like Lipstick Queen’s Sinner Opaque Lipstick in Coral. Paint your toes to match and you will be ready to strut your stuff!