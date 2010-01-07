Fun, Flirty Eye Makeup for Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day — regardless of whether or not you’re seeing someone — is a day to justify just a little extra indulgence. Buying something made of silk or flowers on your way home are little treats that feel justified, and eating an entire box of Godiva chocolates doesn’t seem depressing but rather more femme fatale (so long as you keep your hand to your forehead throughout and dramatically sigh with each truffle you pop into your mouth) when the calendar reads February 14.

Regardless of your Valentine’s Day plans, treat yourself and take the time to apply a little extra makeup for a fun, flirty look. Creative Director of e.l.f. Makeup and Cosmetics, Achelle Dunaway, shares her foolproof eye makeup technique as well as some tips on getting your eyes to sparkle this Valentine’s Day!

Step 1 (above):

After you’ve prepped your skin, start off by applying an eyelid primer to help set up your shadow to last all day. Sweep a little under eye concealer over any circles or bags; properly covering up your bags will help accentuate the young, doe-eyed look.



Step 2:



With your finger, dab a little shimmer around the eyes — a little on the cheekbones, brows, below the eye, and in the corner of the eye. I recommend using your finger to gauge how much product you have and to help easily blend the makeup.

Step 3:



To create the most depth to your eye makeup, you want to use three shades of shadow: ivory, iridescent pink for shimmer, and a darker plum for the outer eye area. Sweep the lightest shade all over the eyelid. Here, Achelle uses the ivory shadow in the e.l.f. Pretty in Pink Brightening Eye Color compact.



Step 4:



Brush your second darkest shade (Achelle uses e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Mineral Eye Shadow in Sweet) all over the eyelid. Take care not to bring the color too far over into the inner corner of the eye where you applied the ivory color.

Step 5:



Finally, apply your darkest shade only to the outer corner of your eye in a small wing shape. Gently pat the color into the area where your eye creases. If you want a more concentrated or darker color, wet your eyeshadow brush a little and apply. Blend the two colors together with the second darkest shade. If while you’re applying your makeup any shadow powder falls onto your face, we recommend taking a clean brush to fan away the loose powder.

Step 6:



After you apply the darkest shade, you want to line your eyes with an eyeliner in black, brown, or plum. I’m using the e.l.f. Eyeliner and Shadow Stick, which is nice because it’s softer than an eyeliner pencil (more akin to a gel liner) and easier to blend in for a more natural looking smudged look.

Step 7:



Warm your metal lash curler with a blow dryer and gently curl your lashes. Always curl your lashes before applying your mascara to keep your lashes from breaking or cracking. For maximum volume and coverage, apply mascara with a zig-zag motion on the top of the lashes. Finish by applying mascara to the underside of the lashes and the outer edges.

Step 8:



If you really want to amp up your look, apply individual false lashes. Apply them to the sparser areas of your lashline, starting at the middle of your eyelid and working out. We generally use three or four individual lashes on the outside area of the eye to give the eyes that sweet, fluttery appearance.

Step 9:



Trace over your lashline with a black liquid eyeliner starting with a thin line at the middle of the eyelid moving outward. Using a little eyeliner helps the false and real lashes to blend together for a more subtle look. Achelle likes to finish the liquid liner with a little bit of a winged flick at the outer end of the eye. Try to stop your eyeliner where your natural lashline ends and follow the curve of your lashes; when you look at your eyes, there should be a slight gap between your eye and the line. This gap keeps the liner from appearing too heavy.

Step 10:



To finish off the look and add a little twinkle to your eyes, Achelle recommends sweeping a little e.l.f. Stardust Liquid Eyeliner — a sparkly clear eyeliner — over the outer edges of the eye.

