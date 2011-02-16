Full Days Ahead: Bumble to Launch New Thickening Serum

According to WWD, Bumble and Bumble is pumping up the volume of its top-selling Thickening line with the launch of a new Thickening Serum this August. The serum, designed to work on individual hairs, is formulated with caffeine, cholesterol, white birch, algae, and mushroom extracts to boost volume and lift locks.

The Thickening Serum, along with the rest of the Thickening line, will be featured in a “Full Days Ahead” ad campaign to promote full-volume tresses.

The Thickening Serum will debut August 1st at international retailers including Bumble and Bumble salons and website.

Bumble, we knew we’d stick with you through thick and thin.

Bb. Thickening Serum, $26, bumbleandbumble.com