Instant Makeover: A Full-Coverage Foundation That’s Super Lightweight

BB creams may be enjoying a moment in the spotlight, but even I, a girl in my mid-twenties with pretty decent skin, can’t get it all from a balm. That’s why I literally fawned over CoverGirl’s Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation ($9.99, covergirl.com) at a beauty event yesterday. The product does what its name would imply — works as a primer, foundation and concealer.

This foundation offers an opaque, matte finish on the skin, making it perfect for oily or combination skin. Its silky texture blends smoothly, covering dark spots, those pesky under eye bags, and even light acne scars. Personally, I love this product because it hids red splotches by my nose and chin without making my freckles look washed out (and obviously covered up). Normally I would have to dab a concealer in those spots beforehand.

Now my beauty routine is two steps shorter, and I have a clear canvas to play with spring’s new makeup looks.

