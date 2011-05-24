Full Brows Are Back, Get The Look From Expert Alice Lane

The thicker brow look is back with a vengeance, which means that ladies who don’t know how to control themselves when a tweezer hits their fingertips are in trouble. The full, bushy brow frames the face and is a nod to the 80s (think Brooke Shields and Madonna).

For Oscar de la Renta’s recent 2012 Resort collection, makeup artist Alice Lane of Jed Roottook Oscar’s inspiration of Picasso and Cubism and his muse Jacqueline Roque to create the makeup look. Roque was Picasso’s wife for more than 20 years, and was known for her bold brows. Lane told us how she created the bold brow look, and balanced the makeup to match.

Lane created a large brow for the look using Anastasia Brow Wiz in Brunette. She followed the girls’ natural brow line to keep it more “real.” For the face, Lane highlighted with a light sheen ofShiseido Accentuating Color stick, placing it down the bridge of the nose and gently across the cheekbones. She kept the base very simple with just a light touch of YSL Touche Eclat only where necessary.

For the eyes, to balance out the bold brows, Lane kept them pure with just a small dab of Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream added to the center of the lid. The lips were then stained with Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Reverb, “a great product which gives the full effect of lipstick in the lightest texture possible.”