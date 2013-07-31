WATCH: Get the Perfect Fuchsia Lip For Your Skin Tone

A bold lip works for just about any season, and is an easy way to dress up a look. But, finding the right lip color to compliment your skin tone is often an insane task in itself. Whether you’re fair, olive or anywhere in between, choosing any of the trendy or classic lip shades from a lipstick bar at your makeup store is a task that you need friends in tow for. So, we enlisted makeup artist Mary Guthrie to give us some tips on how to choose the right shade for you – specifically, a bright, vibrant fuchsia.

And, just in case you aren’t one of those ladies who feels like rocking a bold pink lip day in and day out, she also advises a fun, poppy fuchsia gloss for the daytime. Listen to her tips in the video above and get shopping!

Products Used fromRight to Left:

OCC Lip Tar in Anime, Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Fuchsia Flash Matte, MAC Cremesheen Lip Glass in Call Me Gorgeous

Video by Alissa Huff

