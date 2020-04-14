Fruit-Infused Water Recipes for Sipping Like You’re at the Spa

It’s been some time since I had the privilege of getting spoiled in a spa, but that glass of infused water at the end of a mindblowing massage gets me every. single. time. So refreshing. So fancy. So everything. Whenever I give into the thirst-quenching and slightly sweet taste of fruit-infused water, I think, “soda who?” and proceed to enjoy whatever concoction was just placed in my hand. But since self-care is currently limited to my humble abode, it’s time to find actually interesting fruit-infused water recipes I can pull off at home.

I know what you’re thinking—what’s so hard about cutting up fruit? To that, I say, absolutely nothing. That’s the best part besides the wide-ranging benefits of fruit and water to your overall health. The tricky part for me (aka someone who struggles in the kitchen) is finding combos that aren’t boring. But lo and behold, there’s no shortage of standout blends to try, including one that requires a pressure cooker, another spiked with mood-boosting vanilla and a game-changing recipe that uses coconut water instead of plain H2O. Keep scrolling for some fruit-infused water recipes you’ll want to recreate and chill before your next workout.

Strawberry Lemon Infused Water

This strawberry-infused recipe lends just a hint of sweetness when you want to quench your thirst.

Strawberry Mint Jalapeno Coconut Water

Why infuse plain water when you can give your infusion an extra kick by using coconut water as your base instead?

Peach Vanilla Detox Water

Nix the morning blues and get your potassium fix with this sweet and tangy peach-vanilla combo.

Blueberry Lemon Mint Water

What could be more refreshing than infused water that includes cooling and soothing mint?

Pressure Cooker Infused Water

Yes, you read that correctly. None other than a pressure cooker can be used to quickly craft flavored water with fresh fruit.

Homemade Vitamin Water

Prepare for a major flavor explosion when you recreate this infused thirst-quencher, made with a hodge-podge of tasty fruit.

Grapefruit Rosemary Water

Stay hydrated with this unusually satisfying combo of grapefruit and rosemary.

Rose, Lemon & Strawberry Water

This beautiful (and totally Instagram-ready) pitcher houses a sweet strawberry and lemon infusion.

Citrus Bliss Water

One of the easiest ways to dress up your water is by combining some of your favorite citrus fruits, like this refreshing blend, into a pitcher.

