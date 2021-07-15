These Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Are Basically Needleless Botox

I’m personally not financially ready to commit to botox. I already get my hair highlighted, and that’s already an expensive beauty habit, so I’ve been on the hunt for Botox alternatives that won’t break the bank—no matter how off the wall they sound. My roommate recently told me that her coworker had been wearing wrinkle patches to soften fine lines at home since she wasn’t on Zoom calls and no one was seeing her face anyway. Naturally, I was intrigued by her injection-free “hack,” which prompted me to look for some of my own. After some research, I found these best-selling wrinkle patches called Frownies on Amazon, and I had to try them out for myself.

Her coworker’s mentality certainly makes sense—If you aren’t on constant Zoom calls all day (or can take calls in camera-off mode), you might as well take advantage of WFH life while you still can and wear wrinkle patches all day long. I mean, it might be a little harder to pull off in your office—unless you work at a place like STYLECASTER, of course. We’d understand. I promise.

The Frownies wrinkle patches go over the horizontal lines on your forehead, which I have been rocking since I was a teenager, and your smile lines around your mouth—hence the name, Frownies. These patches have more than 13,400 reviews and an impressive 3.9-star rating. The patches are made with vegetable-based adhesive, which you wet before applying them to keep them in place.

Some reviewers recommend that you can put a retinol or a serum you use at night underneath the product, so the patches promote better absorption of the serum and boost their anti-aging effects. The brand recommends wearing Frownies three hours a day, multiple times a week to get the best results. In fact, some reviewers even go to bed in their patches—talk about beauty sleep.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Anti-Wrinkle Patches

You get a total of 144 patches in this set and can customize them to fit your face.

While the patches require continuous use to work their magic, It seems like they’re training my muscles to not move or make exaggerated expressions while I’m going about my day. For example, I notice that I furrow my brow when I’m working and I can’t even feel it. Sure, it might be partially placebo the effect, but hey, it’s worth trying.