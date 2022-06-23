TikTok Users Love This $24 Botox Alternative That Works Overnight—& We Have a 30% Off Exclusive

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Wouldn’t it be so nice to go to sleep and wake up with totally wrinkle-free skin the next morning? A girl can dream. Luckily, there are a ton of botox alternatives out there that plump and smooth skin so well, you’ll feel like your wrinkles were wiped away overnight. Among the most heralded: Frownies wrinkle patches.

The name might sound familiar to you—the wrinkle patches went viral on TikTok earlier this year thanks to a review by @thedirtythirties who showcased just how effective the anti-aging solution can be. In the video, which has received more than 36,000 likes and almost 1 million views, she has the patches placed throughout her forehead and smile zone. As she’s taking them off, she says: “Oh my god. Buy them. Buy them now.” You’ve got to love a review that’s quick and to the point.

Usually, a 144-pack of these patches retails for $24, but our friends over at Pharmaca gave us and all of our beloved StyleCaster readers an exclusive 30 percent discount. Right now when you check out at the site, known for hosting a tried-and-true collection of skincare, supplements and hair products, you’ll get 30 percent off your purchase when you plug in the promo code PARTNER30. Not bad, especially when you can grab celeb-loved skincare from the likes of Eve Lom and Mad Hippie on the all-natural online health site, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Pharmaca is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you, like me, are impatient AF when it comes to seeing results with new skincare products, then Frownies are definitely for you.

These sheets are designed to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, frown lines and crow’s feet overnight. All you have to do is apply a sheet (you can even cut them to the shape you like) to the problem area before bed. This way, you can get some much-deserved rest and relaxation while your skin receives the same rejuvenation.

Frownies Facial Patches

“You can see an immediate overnight improvement and difference over time,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another added that there’s “no discomfort” when wearing the patches at night. Folks who have tried more evasive approaches can surely appreciate that aspect.

The specially made wax paper is designed to keep your skin in place (so you won’t frown overnight and worsen wrinkles) without restricting any much-needed oxygen that helps repair and restore while you sleep. “By holding the crease flat and relaxed while you sleep the body can relax muscle memory,” explained the brand. It essentially trains your face to stop doing the things that lead to wrinkling.

Frownies Corner Patches

There are even specially designed Frownies for your smile lines and crow’s feet. These corner patches are shaped so that they can stay on tight throughout the night, and fit as accurately as possible onto those problem zones.

Frownies Gentle Lifts Wrinkle Treatment for Lip Lines

It’s no secret that getting rid of lip lines is one of the hardest skincare fetes out there. Those stubborn indents seem as permanent as a birthmark and can pose a major issue when you want to highlight your pout with a bold red look. But don’t fret: Frownies lip line treatment is designed just for this. These patches fit around your lip area without being uncomfortable or getting in the way of eating, sipping or talking. Rich with vitamins E and C, these soothing sheets get the job done in three hours. Wear them during a lull in the work day or add them into your sleep routine. Either way, you’ll likely be more than happy with the results.

“I really dislike my wrinkles above my lips to show. I don’t smoke but have smoker’s wrinkles,” explained one reviewer. “These little strips do help. I put them on for about 4 hours when I know I will be going out. After the four hours I remove them and my wrinkles have diminished so much. It’s just a little thing that makes me happy.”