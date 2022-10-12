This TikTok Viral Botox Alternative Is Just $24 on Amazon For 6 More Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Acne healing dots, dark spots correctors and more have also been raved by beauty TikTok for their ability to provide quick results with a simple patch. Being able to plop on a product on pesky pimples, leave it on, and take it off to see it healed is ultra satisfying, and also just so easy. Now, beauty lovers have discovered Frownies Facial Patches , which addresses wrinkles—and they’ve dubbed it a Botox alternative.

Listen, there’s no shame in being impatient with your skin care, especially when you see something you’re dying to correct. These thin adhesive press-ons are designed to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, frown lines and crow’s feet overnight. Thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, they’ve been marked down to $24.

To use, all you need to do is apply a sheet onto your desired area before bed and let the product do all the work. As for what’s required of you, all you need is to take some well-deserved beauty rest. You’re sure to sleep more soundly knowing your skin is getting a stellar rejuvenation session, too.

You can use the patches anywhere on your face: including your forehead, lips, under the eyes, and around your mouth.

The results have been so significant that many have taken to the reviews to share their before and after pictures. “These things worked VERY well on my smile lines around my mouth,” wrote one person. “I have been very seriously considering botox and/or fillers to take care of these wrinkles but my god, it’s SO expensive! I decided to give these patches a try and I’m glad I did.”

One customer who admitted they were initially skeptical of the item noted that they now “plan on buying these on the regular.” They added, “I’ve been using them for a week and I can already tell a huge difference!”