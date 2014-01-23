Your Mind is About to be Blown: All Froot Loops Are Actually the Same Flavor

Your entire childhood was composed of lies. According to a recently revitalized 1999 article from investigative (of a sort) publication The Straight Dope, all the differently colored O’s that comprise the iconic cereal we all know as Froot Loops are actually the same flavor.

That’s right: the blue, the green, the red, the orange, and even the boring yellow variation you find in the average bowl of Froot Loops are all made of the same stuff and all taste exactly the same. So if you ever spent precious minutes in the morning (hours, even) deciphering which Froot Loop was your favorite one, you can consider that wasted time you’ll never, ever get back.

Because wildly popular message board site Reddit is apparently now where everything majorly viral is born on the Internet, that’s where this Straight Dope article recently resurfaced. Naturally, its posting has given birth to a number of hilarious comments, including gems like: “Well considering I don’t generally eat Froot Loops one at a time there’s not really any way for me to tell!” and, in return, “What the hell? You don’t eat them one at a time, you group them by color and eat them that way. One at time, that’s ridiculous. It’d get way too soggy.”

RIP, multi-flavor Froot Loops. At one time you were so real to us, but you turned out to be just rainbow-colored figments of our imaginations.