Front Row at Fashion Month: 35 Celebrity Beauty Looks You Can Wear Now

Fashion Month for the Fall 2013 season is just about wrapped up, and it’s been quite the whirlwind affair. From the multi-colored faux hawks at the Fendi show in Milan to the matte purple cat eye look at Jason Wu in New York, designers have left us wanting to see more. Besides just the beauty sent down the runway, there’s also been plenty of street style beauty inspiration outside of the shows during Fashion Month. The notable front row, however, is always the place we love to look for celebrity beauty looks to steal.

Juggling between awards season and Fashion Month, some of our favorite celebs have had quite busy calendars over the past few weeks. Jessica Chastain went from the Oscars to Saint Laurent, while Amanda Seyfried traveled from the SAG Awards to Givenchy. We’re impressed with the stamina these ladies have, but we’re even more impressed that all of these stars can manage to travel, work and still look stunning for the front row at Fashion Week. Take a look through 35 of our favorite front row moments during Fashion Month and let us know which look you’ll be wearing at home in the comments below.