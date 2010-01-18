From Valentino to Gaga!

When I saw Tricia Ismail’s post on StyleCaster.com, I was immediately inspired!!! I have been noticing on runways like the Zak Posen’s and Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2010 Collections and of course on my fave Gaga but it was so great to see that Tricia compiled them all into one place. Check out the link if you are interested.

People come into the salon all the time asking for similar variations of these looks. There are a few different ways you could achieve these pastel to vibrant shades yourself if you are so inclined.

The first is with Streekers. Streekers are temporary hair colors that come in pink, ultraviolet, red, green, yellow, orange, purple and blue. They are super easy to use because they come in a lip gloss like applicator. You can easily add ribbons of any shade into your natural hair color. Because the color is temporary you can change your look as frequently as you like and it will shampoo out after one wash.

You can also buy clip in extensions or have your hairdresser apply a more permanent extension like Great Lengths (the brand we used for Kate Gosselin’s makeover). Extensions, like Streekers, come in so many different colors and will give you the Gaga look you may be gagging for.

There are many hair color brands you can try as well. L’Oreal has an at home color line called Colour Rays that will give you vibrant color results that will stay put. Manic Panic, a semi-permanent hair color, has been a favorite of punk rockers, club kids and teens for years and has a huge selection on colors to kick you up a notch. I was also searching around http://www.youtube.com and found a million how to videos using Kool-Aid for a great pastel tint for hair.

Whatever your desire for fab faux or permanent, colorful, sparkle there are so many options!!! Maybe next week I will post a video trying some out….

What do you think? LMK.

Any product I mention in HUEman Behavior is one that I’ve tested out myself and is in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.