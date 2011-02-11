From Fashion To Rock: Pink Hair Is All The Rage

While admiring Richard Chai Love’s line of dark, neutral on neutral combos for Fall yesterday, we all got pleasantly surprised when a flash of bright pink hair sashayed down the runway on fresh face Charlotte Free. Combined with the buzz over Vogue‘s March cover, where Lady Gaga similarly models a cropped pink wig, it seems as if the cotton-candy locks are catching on.
Click through for ten ladies who have rocked the daring look, and let us know…would you ever try it?
Charlotte Free: Here she is, Charlotte Free walking for Richard Chai Love with her bright magenta 'do.
Lady GaGa: Lady GaGa strikes again, this time working the pink hair like she was "Born this way."
Kate Moss: Charlotte Free would merely be seven years old when Kate Moss debuted bubblegum pink hair while posing for Juergen Teller in 1998.
Gwen Stefani: Before she went solo and forayed into fashion with L.A.M.B., Gwen was the leading lady of the 90s band No Doubt, hitting center stage with hot pink hair.
Pink: Probably the most famous Pink-head of the bunch is Miss Undaztood herself, who came onto the scene in 2001 with an eponymous hair-do and tough attitude that earned her rockstar status.
Avril Lavigne: Avril came onto the scene in 2002's Let Go with a signature punk-rock look, but later had a 2007 comeback in which she embraced her inner girly-girl, got some pink streaks, and effectively embedded Girlfriend on replay in our heads. (Hey! Hey! You! You!)
Rachel McAdams: Blonde as Regina George, Red-head as Noah's beloved Ally, it seems Rachel McAdams' hair is as versatile as her roles, so it's no surprise she tried out baby pink streaks in 2007.
Lily Allen: Shortly after causing clamour with a drunken appearance at 2008's Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards, this British songstress continued shocking the public with a full head of neon pink.
Nicki Minaj: Matching the title of her hit debut album Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj's pink wig is just as vibrant as her wardrobe and killer rapping skills.
Katy Perry: Mrs. Brand looked like a true Teenage Dream in her California Gurls music vid with a frosty pink wig. She also showed off darker pink and blue streaks in her hair at a the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.