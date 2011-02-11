From Fashion To Rock: Pink Hair Is All The Rage

While admiring Richard Chai Love’s line of dark, neutral on neutral combos for Fall yesterday, we all got pleasantly surprised when a flash of bright pink hair sashayed down the runway on fresh face Charlotte Free. Combined with the buzz over Vogue‘s March cover, where Lady Gaga similarly models a cropped pink wig, it seems as if the cotton-candy locks are catching on.

