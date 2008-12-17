A Redbook Makeover: From Frizzy To Smooth

A Sexy and Chic Makeover

Here is a makeover I did in the December issue of Redbook. As you can see, they traded her all-back conservative skirt suit for a beautiful vibrant purple dress. Her hair needed the same sort of update! I gave her a gorgeous smooth blowout which makes her look instantly polished and chic. I also gave her a side-part with front pieces that swoop over one eye. Not only is this sexy, but it brings out her cheekbones. Can’t you see how happy she is now?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual!

Ted

