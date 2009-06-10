Frizzy hair can now be a thing of the past!

You all know that I’m obsessed with Moroccan Oil. You also know that the second something new comes out I run out to purchase it.

So when I heard that this new anti-frizz cream was out on the market naturally I had to try it, even thought I had just restocked up on my Moroccan Oil.

I first heard of Living Proof while reading Allure Magazine. Apparently these guys who went to MIT and invented the polymer, came up with this hair care line. (Woohoo! Go MIT! Score one for my hometown!!)

It is absolutely amazing! I use the Frizz Straight Making No Frizz Styling Treatment for Thick to Coarse Hair. I put it on when I get out of the shower and then I follow up with the Moroccan Oil and my hair has never looked better.

With the warm weather coming I highly recommend that you run to Sephora and pick this product up. It comes in a mini 2 oz size for $14 so you can try it out and see if you like it. Trust me though, if you have problems with frizz this product will be for you!

Let me know how it works for you!!