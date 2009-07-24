Frizz is Thine Enemy

Just as the New York weather is starting to look up, Frederic Fekkai is offering those willing to brave the rain, a complimentary umbrella with any hair service. No need to worry about forgetting your umbrella and completely ravaging your new ‘do.

Leave it to Fekkai to come up with some clever little ploy to make us fall even deeper in love with the famed hair products and unparalleled haircuts.

The umbrellas will be complementary for any client receiving a treatment and available to all others for $10.

I guess this means that I can stop buying umbrellas from carts off the street without compromising my neurotically straightened hair.

In the mean time, check your Forecast and hope for sun!