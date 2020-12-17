This Beauty-Stocked ‘Friends’ Advent Calendar Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea

If you’ve been wondering what to get your BFF/work wife/roommate for the holidays, well, we have a last-minute gift that combines all the most wonderful things in one. This Friends advent calendar of full of beauty products so it differs from the others on the market right now. Yes, there are a few we love but this one might just top the others. It’s perfect for someone in your life who loves the classic TV show but also likes to take that extra moment of self-care with a relaxing bath (possibly, even while watching Friends).

While it’s called a “Christmas Calendar,” you can count down to anything with this fun advent calendar. May we suggest counting down until President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration? Inside the Paladone Friends Central Perk 12 Days of Bath and Body Advent Calendar is Friends-themed body products any fan will love and keep around longer than just bathtime.

Don’t like surprises? OK, we know what’s inside. There are honeysuckle and rose body washes, golden raspberry and honeysuckle bath salts, strawberry lip balm, vanilla lip balm, caramel bath fizzers, honeysuckle and rose hand cream, nail files and a body puff. Each has a popular tagline from Friends on it.

If you do want to get the calendar for a friend (or yourself!) for Christmas, order ASAP and you’ll have it just in time.



