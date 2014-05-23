3 Ways to Freshen Up Hair After a Long Day

Warm weather is glorious, but it brings with it a host of problems we’d completely forgotten about in the past several months, from crazy T-zone shine to hair that needs to be washed twice as frequently as it does from November through February. Short of showering twice a day, we’ll be turning to these three methods to keep our hair looking fresh and fabulous all summer long and beyond.

Dry Shampoo

Like most good things, dry shampoo is best used in moderation. Being too heavy-handed or using it for multiple days in a row can actually lead to additional build-up, which in turn makes hair look and feel dirtier. It’s particularly ideal for refreshing fine hair, which tends to show oil more than thicker and coarser hair types. Opt for a translucent formula, like Alterna Bamboo Style Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo ($22, alternahaircare.com) to avoid the telltale dull, powdery finish, especially if your hair is dark.

Texturizing Spray

Because texturizing sprays are typically formulated with more drying ingredients like salt and alcohol that promote a rougher surface texture, they’re surprisingly useful for not just styling, but also absorbing oil and sweat. Spritz a sea spray like the cult favorite Bumble and bumble Surf ($26, bumbleandbumble.com) around an oily hairline and muss your hair with your fingers to diminish the appearance of greasiness and add volume.

Styling Mist

If your hair is limp, frizzy, or smelling less than fresh, a lightweight styling mist used on dry hair is just the thing. L’Occitane Aromachologie Control Mist ($26, loccitane.com) gives hair a touch of non-sticky hold and UV protection, and the complex floral fragrance works to neutralize unpleasant scents without competing with your perfume. The new Frederic Fekkai Hair Fragrance Mist ($20, fekkai.com) comes in three perfectly formulated scents, and the light, luxurious mist provides both shine and frizz control.

