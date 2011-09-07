Fresh Sugar Treatment Lip Passion: Red Hot

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments with SPF 15 are staples for any girl who wants sun protection with just a hint if color. Since the original clear version launched, Fresh has helped us keep our lips from burning off with Sugars Rose, Plum and Honey; each sheer shade as universal as they are gorgeous.

The brilliant minds at Fresh have now brought us Sugar Passion, a sultry red in an equally sexy metal case.

The color reminds me of your lips after you’ve sucked on one of those double cherry Popsicles on a sweltering summer day. Or how your mouth looks after you’ve had a few glasses of Kool-Aid.

Either way the results are fabulous!

Will you try Fresh Sugar Passion?

Yes, that is Sugar Passion on my pucker!