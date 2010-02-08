Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

This lemon flavored, rose colored stick of wonder is a staple in my handbag. Since the balm’s introduction in June 2009, I’ve gone through three tubes. Its smooth texture, hydrating capabilities and sheer, buildable rose hue make it a vital repurchase. At $22.50, it’s a bit spendy, but I rationalize its price by its status as my most-used lip item. Ever.
Price: $22.50
Where to Buy: fresh.com
