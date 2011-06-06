SPF Lip Treatment Perfect For Summer

I’ve been using Fresh Sugar Honey Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15 religiously for about 8 years. The formula is light and completely moisturizes my lips while shielding them from the sun. There is nothing nastier than sun-burnt lips. YIKES! When I read about Fresh coming out with Sugar Honey, a sheer nude, I jumped for joy! Perfect timing for summer, which is the only time I can wear nude colors since I’m tan!

Here I am rocking Sugar Honey **WARNING: Extreme Close-up Alert**



The beautiful nude joins the family of Sugar Rose, a sheer berry rose, Sugar Plum, a sheer berry plum, and the original clear Sugar Lip Treatment. The product is packaged in the iconic metal twist case which Fresh is so well known for.

If you’re looking for an easy, no fuss nude that also protects your pucker check out Fresh Sugar Honey Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15.