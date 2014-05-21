Fresh’s Newest Lip Treatment Tulip is the Perfect Sheer Pink for Spring

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a Sephora, you know about the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatments and if you’ve ever tried them, you’re likely a fan. Members of the Fresh cult, get excited, because the latest addition to the Lip Treatment family is perfect for spring. Tulip, a sheer hot pink, will be available in June at Sephora stores.

With SPF 15 and a smoothing formula including vitamin A, grapeseed oil and beeswax, the newest Lip Treatment keeps lips hydrated and protected for all day wear. The added perk? The hot pink, buildable color that can go from a sheer bubblegum to a hot fuchsia depending on how much you apply, giving you multiple looks from one little product. It’s just what we all need for spring!

Where to Buy: Available June 2014, $22.50, Sephora.com