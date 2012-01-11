Fresh Launches Anti-Aging Lip Treatment

Our friends over at Fresh have announced that they are launching a new member of their award-winning Sugar Lip Collection. The Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy is a groundbreaking new lip product that is fortified with anti-aging ingredients. It is shown to repair, nourish, plump, and smooth wrinkles around the delicate lip area.

Fresh’s Co-Founder Lev Glazman believes that lip care is often a neglected yet crucial part to any beauty routine. Just as skin can show your age when it is not taken care of, so can your lips. That is where the new Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy comes in. And you can’t argue with the results from a four week study of use revealing 100% reported that it repairs dryness, and produced moisturized, nourished, supple, and softer lips.

Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy retails for $25 and is available at fresh.com.